SNAPS | Inside Babes and Mampintsha’s traditional wedding

It was a day to remember when musicians Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Simelane and Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo celebrated their traditional wedding this past weekend in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mampintsha paid lobola for his bride late last year, but on Sunday brought close friends and family together for a massive celebration.

The couple's friends, including DJ Tira, Danger and Lvovo were all part of the ceremony, offering their support to the couple.

Dressed in a traditional attire, Mampintsha was led into a large amphitheatre where he met Babes and a large choir.

The pair later took their place at the centre of the stage, watching traditional dances and songs being sung.

The ceremony was filmed for the couple's Showmax reality show special Uthando Lodumo and will be followed by a white wedding in a few months' time.

The couple got engaged in October last year, announcing the news with a video on social media of Mampintsha going down on one knee with a ring in his hand.

“Be my wife Ma Simelane. It’s been years, it’s been a long time my love,” Mampintsha can be heard telling his future wife in the video. A blushing Babes says “yes” and the room erupts in celebration.

“Within a blink of an eye and now I’m left speechless, the journey wasn’t easy but we stuck together through thick and thin. Ngiyabonga Mashimane,” Babes said of the moment.

The wedding comes amid rumours the pair are expecting their first child together, however there's been no official comment on the rumours.

Take a look at some snaps from the traditional ceremony: