Siv Ngesi on struggling financially while in school
Media personality Siv Ngesi has opened up about the financial strife his family suffered when he was in high school and how he turned to sport as a coping mechanism.
Taking to Twitter, the star said a friend was surprised to hear that he had financial struggles during his school days.
“Told a close high school friend how badly we were struggling financially during high school , she had no idea! F*** I was so jealous of the other kids,” said Siv.
Though money may have not been on his side, the star noted how he was wealthy in other ways.
“My currency was first team rugby/water polo, drama kid, debating etc ... I was filthy rich in that department,” Siv tweeted.
Told a close high school friend how badly we were struggling financially during high school , she had no idea! Fuck I was so jealous of the other kids ..... my currency was first team rugby/waterpolo , drama kid , debating etc .. I was filthy rich in that department— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) April 22, 2021
Fans weighed in, including actor Tumisho Masha. The Saints and Sinners star praised Siv, saying his struggles made him a better person, and it was important he was not bitter about his past.
“Your past made you the success you are today plus it gave you bravery and strength being a rich kid could not have done. Well done to you though, for realising that at an early age and letting it make you better and not bitter,” said Tumisho.
Your past made you the success you are today plus it gave you a bravery and strength being a rich kid could not have done. Well done to you though for realizing that at an early age and letting it make u better¬ bitter.— Tumisho Masha (@TumishoMasha) April 22, 2021
Mzansi's most successful often get real about their financial situations. Earlier this year, SA-born comedian Thenjiwe Moseley shared how the coronavirus lockdown in the UK affected her life while waiting to be able to return to SA.
She said she was afraid to buy “too much bread” as she didn't know when she would get her next payday.
“Once upon a time, I woke up, put on a wig (ngifihla amagoda agugile) and went to the airport and booked a bhanoyi to Switzerland, spent all my money and came back broke and happy knowing I could work again and make even more money. Life before Covid-19,” said Thenjiwe.
“Lockdown ruins everything. Covid-19 ruined my life,” she added.
