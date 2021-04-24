WATCH | Boity donates R50k to an abuse shelter
Rapper Boity Thulo has joined the fight against gender-based violence (GBS) and has donated R50,000 to an abuse shelter.
After taking first place in the Sanlam Moola-Money Family Game Show on e.tv earlier this year, Boity chose to donate her winnings.
At the handover ceremony on Thursday, Boity and her mom, Modiehi Thulo, selected the Vhathu Vhothe Abuse Centre to donate the R50,000. Their donation goes towards victim empowerment programmes with a focus on strengthening the human rights of both women and children.
“What an honour it was to see the phenomenal work the centre does for GBV victims and for the community in general. These are the moments that ground us and remind us about the bigger picture!” said Boity.
Watch here:
Some of Mzansi’s biggest names often use their platforms to assist those in need. Comedian Lasizwe recently launched the #R10GoesALongWay campaign aimed at assisting students with outstanding fees at tertiary institutions.
After raising R1m, Standard Bank matched the amount.
Many of our faves chipped in. Celebrities and brands that came on board to pay it forward included Kamo Mphela, Jessica Nkosi, TT Mbha, Enhle Mbali, Prince Kaybee, Kwesta, PH Tumi Seeco, Bontle, Candice Modiselle, Langa Mavuso, Sarah Langa, Connie Ferguson’s daughter Lesedi, Vusi Nova, Dr. Smile, Sho Majozi, Precious the Planner, Andile Ncube, George Lebese and Dr Sivu.
