Zozibini Tunzi on disagreements: 'kindness should be at the centre of everything we do'

Reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has reminded her followers that regardless of contention in society, being kind to one another should always be a priority.

Zozi believes there is a way for world peace to actually be achieved, through the simple act of kindness. Taking to Twitter, the model reminded her followers that kind-heartedness paves the way for success.

“There are so many things we can disagree on as human beings, and we're allowed to, I just feel like kindness should be at the centre of everything we do. That's where we should at least always try to be operating from,” said Zozi.