Leisure

Chris Walker delivers special treat for SA fans

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 23 April 2021

SA fans of US singer Chris Walker are in for a special treat — the RnB star has released a song especially for them.

Walker, an internationally celebrated RnB and jazz icon, released his latest single, See Me Now, earlier in April through SA record company Gallo Records...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Karoo in crisis as locust swarms decimate crops
Cookhouse police abuse exposed

Most Read

X