Nandi Madida picks up the fight: 'I want to see free quality education and employment in SA'
Actress Nandi Madida has called for fees to fall at tertiary education institutions in SA, saying it will empower the youth to change their lives and communities.
Taking to Instagram, the star made it clear she hopes for free education for the youth, and for employment to be a priority.
“I want to see free quality education and employment in our country. The youth is asking for a basic right, a noble one as well. To empower themselves and change their lives and the lives of their communities for good,” said Nandi.
Many of Mzanzi's biggest names have put their money where their mouths are when it comes to higher education in SA.
In the wake of the recent #FeesMustFall protests, comedian Lasizwe and his friends raised R2m to help students in need.
Celebrities and brands that came on board to pay it forward included Kamo Mphela, Jessica Nkosi, TT Mbha, Enhle Mbali, Prince Kaybee, Kwesta, PH Tumi Seeco, Bontle, Candice Modiselle, Langa Mavuso, Sarah Langa, Connie Ferguson’s daughter Lesedi, Vusi Nova, Dr Smile, Sho Majozi, Precious the Planner, Andile Ncube, George Lebese and Dr Sivu.
Hosh hitmaker Prince Kaybee also showed up to protests at Wits University earlier this year. Chatting on Twitter about the protest, the star said he was inspired by the action taken.
“I'm inspired by the level of courage shown by the students marching for free education. Even when they are bullied, beaten and shot by the police, they kept fighting. All of us should take time to support their struggle in whatever way we can. Their pain is our pain,” said Prince Kaybee.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.