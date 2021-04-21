Zikhona Sodlaka on being a new mom: I am wet behind the ears and nervous, but excited

Announcing the birth of her son with a stunning “mommy and me” photoshoot, actress Zikhona Sodlaka has opened up about what it feels like to step into her new role as a mom.

The actress took to Instagram to confirm her little king had made his grand entry and all was well with both mother and son. Zikhona shared how becoming a mother has brought her immense joy, despite being nervous.

“I am so super proud of the 19-year-old Zikhona 16 years ago, wet behind the ears who entered this art form I love so much that has opened so many doors for me. And here's to getting to know the 35-year-old woman who is at the beginning of something new and wet behind the ears in this parenting thing too. I have earned all my silver stripes, all of them...iinyawo zindo daka!” she said.

Through the African/“village girl in the city” themed photos she shared, the actress explained her intention was to capture a life-changing moment when she took stock of where her life was and how things would never be the same after that moment.

“Every now and then, when you have the nerve or the confidence to take a moment and look at your life, so you stop, and there it is! Your life as you've lived it before this very moment and you know beyond any doubt that things will never ever be the same again. This right here is one of those very moments!

“May God and all the angels I've inherited carry us through and equip me with the correct armour for new wars and new wins. Makwande,” Zikhona wrote.

The mom looks absolutely stunning!

Check out her snaps below: