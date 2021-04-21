Sizwe Dhlomo asks fans to continue praying for AKA and the Tembe family

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has called on Mzansi to continue showing support for AKA after the tragic loss of his fiancée Anele 'Nelli' Tembe.

Nelli died on Sunday 11 April after apparently falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub hotel in Cape Town. At the time of her death, those close to AKA said he was beside himself with grief and had sought counselling.

Kaya FM's Sizwe is among the thousands who have continued to send well wishes to AKA and his loved ones, reminding fans that the families still need our prayers.

“Guys, just a reminder to please continue to keep Kiernan and the Tembe family in your prayers,” tweeted Sizwe.