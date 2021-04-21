‘I know Covid-19 has made people extra bored but stop’ — Velile Sithole slams bullying & ‘false prophecies’
Native Rhythm Records boss Velile Sithole has taken to social media to air her frustrations with cyberbullying.
In a rant on Instagram, the star addressed the trolls who make the internet a less pleasant place and warned about the filth that lurks under the waters of social media.
“I know Covid-19 has made people extra bored but stop with the bullying. Stop with scams. Stop with intimidation. Stop with jealousy and, most importantly, stop with stupid prophetic WhatsApp messages.
“No one asked you for your false prophecies, nor do we care. We are busy,” tweeted Velile.
The star went on to encourage her followers to spread positive vibes instead.
Several famous faces have spoken out about bullying in recent weeks.
After the retirement of veteran newsreader Noxolo Grootboom, media personality Minnie Dlamini came under fire after sharing her own childhood anecdote about Noxolo’s last bulletin.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE about the backlash, Minnie hit back at the online hate, saying she was appalled by how “vile and toxic” social media had become.
“It’s honestly ridiculous how vile and toxic people on Twitter have become. Instead of celebrating the legend that is uMam’ Noxolo Grootboom by sharing fond memories of her incredible career and the impact she’s had on all of us being in our homes every evening for 37 years, I get accused of lying and trend for no reason?”
