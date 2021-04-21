Fake news! Trolls create a GoFundMe page for Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s ‘burial’

While she condemned the culprit and agreed with followers that the person was “evil”, Yvonne told TshisaLIVE when she first heard of the page she couldn't help but laugh.

“I laughed at it! A friend of mine in LA, sent me an e-mail with the link and the following day I saw it on my Google alert, so I laughed about it because I know there's mean people out there.”

Yvonne said her friend asked her if she was sick or if there was any reason that could have prompted the person to do such a thing.

The veteran singer said she had to calm her friend down and tell her she's “perfectly fine” and that it was just a case of a con artist trying to make a buck and people being mean.