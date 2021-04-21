Fake news! Trolls create a GoFundMe page for Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s ‘burial’
“I'm gonna die in God's time, not when they want me to ,” Yvonne said.
Legendary musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka has slammed the unknown culprit who she's described as a “sadist” for posting her obituary on the internet and starting a GoFundMe page for her “burial”.
Taking to her Twitter on Monday evening, a shocked Yvonne told followers about the unknown person who had posted her obituary, implying she had died and asked people to contribute towards her burial costs.
“Some fool posted my obituary and even asked people to contribute in a go fund me acc. For my burial ... How mean can you be?”
Some FOOL posted my Obituary and even asked people to contribute in a go fund me acc. For my burial. 😭😭. How mean can you be. pic.twitter.com/oG9nBZMYYs— Yvonne Chaka Chaka (@YvonneChakaX2) April 19, 2021
So to the Devil I am alive and kicking I am going nowhere.thank you all for the love and support. Don’t fund Evil he asked for some go fund 💔💔💔👿👿🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️— Yvonne Chaka Chaka (@YvonneChakaX2) April 19, 2021
While she condemned the culprit and agreed with followers that the person was “evil”, Yvonne told TshisaLIVE when she first heard of the page she couldn't help but laugh.
“I laughed at it! A friend of mine in LA, sent me an e-mail with the link and the following day I saw it on my Google alert, so I laughed about it because I know there's mean people out there.”
Yvonne said her friend asked her if she was sick or if there was any reason that could have prompted the person to do such a thing.
The veteran singer said she had to calm her friend down and tell her she's “perfectly fine” and that it was just a case of a con artist trying to make a buck and people being mean.
So sick my dear. Nxxx ❤️ https://t.co/yPvLfGvQyq— Yvonne Chaka Chaka (@YvonneChakaX2) April 19, 2021
Yvonne said she was surprised that Google went on to put it on an alert, saying she expected them to at least check the authenticity of the news before prioritising it on her newsfeed.
“My family didn't see it, I just told my husband about it and we laughed about it. Things like these don't actually affect me. In fact this is not the first one. There was a time where there was a post saying 'Yvonne is dead'. It's just mean people, people who idle and don't have much to do and just find happiness in making other people sad. But I'm not sad because they are the sad one, they are the mean one and the bad ones. I'm gonna die in God's time, not when they want me to,” Yvonne said.
Yvonne further explained that as far as her inevitable funeral goes, she wanted people to know her affairs were in order and that she's gone as far as paying for her coffin.
She added that her fans and friends should never fall for such scams.
