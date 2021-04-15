Shauwn Mkhize is building 20 homes for the needy with the help of inmates

Kwa MaMkhize star and wealthy KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize has got tongues wagging after she announced she would be building 20 houses for the underprivileged with the help of prison inmates.

Taking to social media, Shauwn revealed she had partnered with the SABC1 youth current affairs show Expressions and the department of correctional services to build 20 houses throughout the year for underprivileged people.

While Mzansi focused on trying to determine how wealthy the reality TV star is after she splurged on a R16m luxury car, the reality star came out to remind everyone about her charitable side with her latest construction project.

MaMkhize took to her Instagram to announce the project. She explained it would see her involving inmates, who she hopes to help give a “second chance” at life. She said she and her son, Andile Mpisane, visited the construction site where one of the houses was being built and she was impressed by the progress.

“Yesterday my prince Andile and I went to do a site visit at #1 of 20 houses we will be building this year.”

“We’ve collaborated with SABC 1's Expressions and the department of correctional services for labour,” she said.