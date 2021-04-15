Miss SA Shudu Musida to host virtual run for mental health

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida is taking her mental health campaign a step further by hosting a virtual running event on Thursday to highlight wellness of the mind and raise funds for the SA Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag).

The event will be hosted on Strava, a social network for athletes, together with Discovery Vitality.

Discovery Vitality said it was supporting Musida’s initiatives because it was “deeply invested in improving mental wellbeing, particularly through physical activity”.

The collaboration came about after Vitality became aware of Miss SA’s Mindful Mondays initiative, which aims to create awareness of mental health.

“Mental health and wellbeing are causes that are extremely close to my heart, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic when people are faced with losing loved ones and economic challenges,” Musida said.