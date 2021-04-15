'If you love him, help by exposing the problem'- Kelly Khumalo on when to speak out on GBV

Singer and reality TV star Kelly Khumalo has raised concerns over victims of GBV who ask on the internet for help only after they have decided to leave an abusive relationship.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the star asked why those who tell the TL to keep their noses out of their business often turn to the internet for help after the fact.

“What I have seen is the survivor of gender-based violence, when things are going rosy in the relationship, don't want people involved, 'drink water, mind your own business'.

“OK, this is fine until you decide that you don't want him. Now you don't want us to drink water any more.”

She raised the question of when people should get involved, urging those in abusive relationships to speak out while still with their partner.

“I say you should still speak out, even if you want him and still want a relationship. Go for counselling, do something while still in the relationship. Don't just speak out when you have had enough of him,” she said.