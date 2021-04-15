Bonang on TV return: 'I'm not an actress'

Media personality Bonang Matheba is keen on returning to TV screens, but has made it clear that she ain't no actress!

It's been a while since Queen B has graced our screens and after the success of her reality TV shows, A Very Bonang Year and Being Bonang, fans are yearning to see more of the star.

After tweeps urged Bonang to consider making a grand return, she said she was keen, and asked for suggestions on how to make it happen.