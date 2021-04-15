Leisure

Bonang on TV return: 'I'm not an actress'

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 15 April 2021
Queen B wants to return to your TV screens, but definitely not to act!
Queen B wants to return to your TV screens, but definitely not to act!
Image: Instagram/Bonang Matheba

Media personality Bonang Matheba is keen on returning to TV screens, but has made it clear that she ain't no actress!

It's been a while since Queen B has graced our screens and after the success of her reality TV shows, A Very Bonang Year and Being Bonang, fans are yearning to see more of the star.

After tweeps urged Bonang to consider making a grand return, she said she was keen, and asked for suggestions on how to make it happen.

Some suggested that the star audition for a role on one of Mzansi's biggest TV shows, The River.

But Bonang declined, reminding her followers that despite her many talents, acting is definitely not her forte.

Bonang has previously spoken about shooting another season of Being Bonang, telling fans in 2019 that she was done with the series.

“Making Being Bonang Season 3 was one of the worst working experiences of my life! Glad it’s ending,” she told fans at the time.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

God loves you, but don’t come late for church.
Joys and traditions of preparing pickled fish

Most Read

X