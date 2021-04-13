LOL! Someone gave Rasta a taste of his own medicine & tweeps are living for it!

The tables have turned on infamous funeral artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje after an unknown person drew a fugly portrait of the painter, which social media users believe is the payback he needed.

Rasta has come under fire on several occasions for missing the mark with his paintings of prominent celebrities and politicians who have died over the last few years.

The painter landed on the Twitter trends list at the weekend, after a fugly, free hand, pen-drawn portrait of him went viral.

The Twitter account @RastaArtist, took to the TL to ask people to help him find out who had drawn the portrait.

Here's the viral Rasta portrait below: