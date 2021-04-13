LOL! Someone gave Rasta a taste of his own medicine & tweeps are living for it!
The tables have turned on infamous funeral artist Lebani “Rasta” Sirenje after an unknown person drew a fugly portrait of the painter, which social media users believe is the payback he needed.
Rasta has come under fire on several occasions for missing the mark with his paintings of prominent celebrities and politicians who have died over the last few years.
The painter landed on the Twitter trends list at the weekend, after a fugly, free hand, pen-drawn portrait of him went viral.
The Twitter account @RastaArtist, took to the TL to ask people to help him find out who had drawn the portrait.
Here's the viral Rasta portrait below:
Please help me track down the person who did this 😢 pic.twitter.com/3d8cei8F5N— Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) April 11, 2021
Rasta's tweet had more than 9k likes and over 1k retweets, while the comments section was filled with people who were just happy that someone “did to Rasta, what he's been doing to others”.
No-one has claimed responsibility for the drawing.
“They got you good for all the times you did it to others,” one tweep said to Rasta.
Here are some of the reactions:
How does it feel to taste your own medicine? pic.twitter.com/VqIrGWk1mf— Gift Yelewah (@Giftyelewah) April 11, 2021
It’s the fact that they did this to you while you are still alive for me🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZHxd4wzRrA— Samkezi♣️ (@MthiTheGreat) April 11, 2021
But nobody tracks you down when you do your own world creation so you and your paintings are in the pepenen just like this one pic.twitter.com/KdiG1JOr6v— Leo_girl 🦁😍💕 (@LmkeletsoBooboo) April 11, 2021
We must get the person who did this... We can't have people coping your exact work and claiming it as theirs. They must be found! pic.twitter.com/eXXwqfJ3Qg— The Notorious Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) April 11, 2021
They got you good😂😂😂for all the times you did it to others pic.twitter.com/fw7LJna7Ry— Sibusiso (@Sibusis00098258) April 12, 2021
Mara why track the artist down Rasta? Nobody tracks you down when you draw your nonsense.....or wait.....what are you not telling us man??? pic.twitter.com/crI3JG2vyA— Ne Zha (@Banook8) April 11, 2021
