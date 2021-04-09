Leisure

Prince Kaybee on family: 'You have the most precious gift, cherish that'

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 09 April 2021
Cherish your family, says Prince Kaybee.
Image: Instagram/Prince Kaybee

Musician Prince Kaybee has taken to social media to remind his followers to appreciate being able to communicate freely with their family.

Opening up on Twitter, the star said he was jealous of those who grew up in large families who were able to communicate openly and comfortably with each other.

He also reminded his fans to recognise the beauty in these relationships.

“Those that grew up with sisters, brothers, mothers and fathers they can open up to and vent, I envy you, you have the most precious gift, cherish that,” said Prince Kaybee.

Users took to social media to share their own experiences with their families.

The star has opened up about his relationship with his family in the past.

After the death of his father, Prince Kaybee reflected on being one of 36 children and not knowing many of his siblings.

“There is politics, guys. I only met them, all of them, when the pastor at my dad's funeral said: 'all the kids from Mr Motsamai come stand in front'. We all stood in a line. There was a team,” he told TshisaLIVE.

He recently reminded his loyal followers that sometimes family doesn't show up, and you have to believe in yourself to see success.

“Sometimes your parents are grateful you did not listen to them and pursued your dream because you now paying their bills. Believe in yourself, family can also be naysayers,”

