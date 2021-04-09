PE Dance Festival celebrates 40th anniversary
Hundreds of dancers in varied disciplines expected to enter August event
For decades, dancers of various styles have eagerly descended on the Bay for the annual Port Elizabeth Dance Festival, and this year the event celebrates its 40th anniversary.
With disciplines ranging from ballet to hip-hop, contemporary and African, dancers from Gqeberha and surrounding areas will tap their feet on the Savoy Theatre stage in a glitzy gala celebration of the milestone...
