Ndlozi's support for Dr Tumi amid fraud allegations receives mixed reactions
EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's public support for gospel musician and medical doctor Dr Tumi has garnered mixed reactions online.
On Wednesday, many were left in shock at the news of the musician and his wife Kgaogelo Sara Makweya's arrest for allegedly defrauding the National Lotteries Board which apparently resulted in over R1.5m being transferred into a private bank account.
According to Hawk's spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo, the pair allegedly benefited to the tune of about R760,000 from the funds.
The couple appeared in court on Tuesday and they have been released on bail of R5,000 each.
The case has been postponed to May 7 for docket disclosure.
While Dr Tumi's name topped the trending list as many weighed in on the matter, Ndlozi was among those who supported him amid the allegations.
He shared a picture of Dr Tumi with the caption: “No weapon formed against you shall prosper.”
No weapon formed against you shall prosper! pic.twitter.com/2U5I9d1pfX— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) April 7, 2021
Dr Tumi broke his silence on the matter, saying he won’t be commenting on the arrest but thanked his fans for their “understanding and support”.
“As per legal advice, kindly note that we won’t be commenting on the current media reports, as the matter is before the courts. Thank you for your understanding and support. Love to you all and wishing you a great day.” he said.
On Twitter, Nlozi's support drew mixed reactions as many accused him of being a hypocrite and not displaying the same energy when it comes to supporting the Hawks in exposing corruption and fraudsters.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Exactly man. I'm so disappointed by this tweet. Nobody said he is guilty but if there are allegations, allow the process to unfold so that we can find what the truth is.— Makgabo (@EMJaY_012) April 7, 2021
This is a clear message from Ndlozi, that EFF is not an alternative. It is a party waiting for an opportunity to loot.— Sir Ptar (@082peter) April 7, 2021
So Zuma must be arrested but when it comes to Dr Tumi it is :"no weapon form against him shall prosper " ? Interesting pic.twitter.com/3fPW7ZItMZ— King of Missionary 🇿🇦🇰🇪 (@just_vibesjeh) April 7, 2021
If its their fav then "its no weapon formed against you shall prosper..."— Moabi (@MoabiMo) April 7, 2021
The rest of us they say we must prove our innocence in court...why can't the same apply to Dr. Tumi and his wife? What's with this hypocrisy
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.