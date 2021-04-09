'I want to be president': Fans defend Miss SA Shudu Musida amid backlash
Fans came to the defence of Miss SA Shudu Musida after she received backlash for sharing her dream of one day becoming president.
It all began after Shudu declared on Twitter that she hoped in the future to be on the campaign trail again, this time to lead the nation at family gatherings!
“I want to be president,” she wrote.
After the tweet, the star received backlash from Twitter users who didn't think she was president material.
Focus on walking around naked— MrVendaNgaDecember (@Munyai_Gundo_) April 8, 2021
Stay in your lane pic.twitter.com/bMQQK1GUwJ
Start to be more vocal share more of your opinions than pics. I for one knows how Zozi use to think her passion etc but with you is just pic after pic we need content Shundu then u may stand a chance— The genuine Soul (@gavazaz) April 7, 2021
But her fans weren't taking another minute of Shudu slander on the TL.
They came to her defence, urging her to follow her heart, regardless of the naysayers.
Many also mentioned Shudu's interest in politics, obtaining an honours degree in international relations from the University of Witwatersrand earlier this year.
Shortly after all the loved poured in, #ShuduForPresident started to gain traction online in support of her bid to rule SA.
And you can stand as an independent candidate in the next election. Go for it.#womandla— Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) April 7, 2021
Y'all are mad coz Miss SA said she wants to be The President😂😂Y'all come from homes where women are not suppose to dream big and are allowed to be successful but not too successful because they will be seen as threats.Leave Shudu alone.Y'all haven't even brushed your teeth.— Danica Khumalo (@KhumaloDanica) April 8, 2021
Only people that are Broken inside will attack our Miss SA, Shudu is intelligent, beautiful, Confident and also well deserved of the title she holds. #ShuduForPresident... Bullies always hide their pain by bulling others😾 pic.twitter.com/PuW7HVQBAI— Phaṱhutshedzo🇿🇦 (@PhathutshedzoM7) April 8, 2021
After all the vile comments I want Shudu now more than ever to see this through and make y’all eat dust . Shudu Go for it babe nothing is impossible pic.twitter.com/lle1EaFJtj— Rakgadi T (@TherealMadamT) April 8, 2021
Shudu has yet to comment on the backlash.
Earlier this year, the model came under fire for posting snaps of herself in a bikini. Twitter users said she should be focusing on “more important things”.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil said the organisation condemns the cyberbullying and personal attacks Shudu had been facing online.
“In response to social media comments about Miss SA posting images of herself in a swimsuit, taken at her apartment on the weekend, we would like to point out Shudu has been on a well-deserved holiday after a whirlwind and demanding timetable after her crowning in October last year, a period in which she also completed her honours in international relations at the University of Witwatersrand.”
