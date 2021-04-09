Leisure

'I want to be president': Fans defend Miss SA Shudu Musida amid backlash

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 09 April 2021
Miss SA has again experienced cyberbullying on Twitter.
Image: Instagram/Shudufhadzo Musida

Fans came to the defence of Miss SA Shudu Musida after she received backlash for sharing her dream of one day becoming president.

It all began after Shudu declared on Twitter that she hoped in the future to be on the campaign trail again, this time to lead the nation at family gatherings!

“I want to be president,” she wrote.

After the tweet, the star received backlash from Twitter users who didn't think she was president material.

But her fans weren't taking another minute of Shudu slander on the TL.

They came to her defence, urging her to follow her heart, regardless of the naysayers.

Many also mentioned Shudu's interest in politics, obtaining an honours degree in international relations from the University of Witwatersrand earlier this year.

Shortly after all the loved poured in, #ShuduForPresident started to gain traction online in support of her bid to rule SA.

Shudu has yet to comment on the backlash.

Earlier this year, the model came under fire for posting snaps of herself in a bikini. Twitter users said she should be focusing on “more important things”.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weil said the organisation condemns the cyberbullying and personal attacks Shudu had been facing online.

“In response to social media comments about Miss SA posting images of herself in a swimsuit, taken at her apartment on the weekend, we would like to point out Shudu has been on a well-deserved holiday after a whirlwind and demanding timetable after her crowning in October last year, a period in which she also completed her honours in international relations at the University of Witwatersrand.”

