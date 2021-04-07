‘Muvhango’ actress Innocent Manchidi talks friendship goals and betrayal

Muvhango actress Innocent Manchidi has opened up about her views on friendship in light of the betrayal her on-screen character, Rendani, has been caught in the middle of in one of the most talked about friendship busts on TV.

The friendship between Imani played by Zonke Mchunu, Marang played by Sharon Seno, Gugu played by Bukamina Cebekhulu and Rendani played by Innocentia has tongues wagging after it all fell apart thanks to a man. The once-inseparable besties had an unfortunate fallout after Imani dated her friend Marang's fiancé James.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Innocent said she also thought Marang was well within her rights to end her friendship with the selfish Imani, who slept with her fiancé.

“I feel with a friendship you think it’s going to last forever. You start to consider that person like your family and so you don’t see an end to that. So, when it’s like a shocking or abrupt ending, that’s worse.”

The actress said in real life, her best friends have become like family and would never subject each other to the kind of betrayal her on-screen friend endured.