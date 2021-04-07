Master KG to work on 'Jerusalema' remix with Zambian singer who went viral with her version
Musician Master KG has announced that he will be teaming up with Netherlands-based Zambian singer Rachael Botha on a remix of his multiple-platinum global hit Jerusalema.
Rachael caught the attention of Master KG after a video of her singing her own version of the song went viral.
After a Zambian website announced that he was impressed by Rachael's pipes, Master KG confirmed that the two will be teaming up for a remix.
He also posted a clip of the Zambian singer's cover.
“I can't get enough of this video! My sister, you are super talented,” wrote Master KG.
I can't Get Enough Of This Video!!My Sister You Are Super Talented 🙏🙏 Happy Easter Everyone Amen. pic.twitter.com/GRFn5eVUhD— MASTER KG (@MasterKGsa) April 2, 2021
Earlier this year, Master KG announced that Jerusalema went triple platinum in Italy, a major feat for an African artist.
“Happy to share that Jerusalema is now 3x platinum in Italy,” the DJ captioned a poster created to celebrate the milestone with the Italian flag colours and three platinum discs to mark the occasion.
