Master KG to work on 'Jerusalema' remix with Zambian singer who went viral with her version

Musician Master KG has announced that he will be teaming up with Netherlands-based Zambian singer Rachael Botha on a remix of his multiple-platinum global hit Jerusalema.

Rachael caught the attention of Master KG after a video of her singing her own version of the song went viral.

After a Zambian website announced that he was impressed by Rachael's pipes, Master KG confirmed that the two will be teaming up for a remix.

He also posted a clip of the Zambian singer's cover.

“I can't get enough of this video! My sister, you are super talented,” wrote Master KG.