WATCH | Here’s what to expect in ‘Isibaya’ finale this week

As fans prepare to bid farewell to Isibaya this week, they have been given a glimpse of what to expect in the show’s finale.

A few months ago, the show announced that after eight years on screen, it would be coming to an end.

The final episode is set for this Friday and the show is opening a Pandora’s box of drama for the finale.

“All things that begin must also end. Endings create new beginnings. Okungapheli kuyahlola,” tweeted Bomb Productions, creators of Isibaya.