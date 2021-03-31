WATCH | Here’s what to expect in ‘Isibaya’ finale this week
As fans prepare to bid farewell to Isibaya this week, they have been given a glimpse of what to expect in the show’s finale.
A few months ago, the show announced that after eight years on screen, it would be coming to an end.
The final episode is set for this Friday and the show is opening a Pandora’s box of drama for the finale.
“All things that begin must also end. Endings create new beginnings. Okungapheli kuyahlola,” tweeted Bomb Productions, creators of Isibaya.
All things that begin, must also end.— Bomb Productions (@O_GrandJo) March 29, 2021
Endings create new beginnings.
Okungapheli kuyahlola.
ISIBAYA'S LAST WEEK ON AIR.
SERIES FINALE. #tunein #isibaya @IsibayaMzansi @Mzansimagic pic.twitter.com/VmckZdTxdB
With the death of Mapholoba, a wedding and the war continuing to wage between the Gatshenis and the Zungus, fans have been left to wonder how the iconic show will end this chapter.
Fans took to the TL to share their emotions ahead of the finale.
Here are some of the reactions:
I'll definitely miss @IsibayaMzansi this is the show I've been following since day one, I never missed a single thanks to catchup and dstv now episode 🤔 https://t.co/LDMS7dBBFy— 🇿🇦uBhut'wabantu🇿🇦 (@mhlengigasela) March 29, 2021
I hope the last episode will be one hour, we deserve that much respect 🤞🏾 https://t.co/xlOqdX1u7N— ❤️C_hlé⭐️ (@sihle_0407) March 29, 2021
Aaaahh!!! Maan @O_GrandJo I'm Actually In Tears That @IsibayaMzansi is Coming to an End Guys 😭😭😭😭😭 This Has Been My All Time Prime Time Soapie for the Whole 8 Years 😭😭😭 https://t.co/JEVhL0Mjjr— T. Mokawane (@Lover_TSA) March 29, 2021
Still hacked that a show this brilliant is coming to an end. https://t.co/4U5SWsIWqO— Dahomey Amazon (@__Darkle) March 29, 2021
When the show wrapped up production a few weeks ago, Bomb Productions took to Instagram with a pic of the show’s last slate and a message from the heart.
“Final slate of the day. Eight seasons of a beautiful and exciting journey of making Isibaya. We (the Isibaya & the Bomb team) are grateful to be in our viewers’ homes every night, to become part of their daily conversation.”
