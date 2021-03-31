Leisure

WATCH | Here’s what to expect in ‘Isibaya’ finale this week

Deepika Naidoo Reporter 31 March 2021
Telenovela 'Isibaya' is coming to an end.
Image: Supplied/Showmax

As fans prepare to bid farewell to Isibaya this week, they have been given a glimpse of what to expect in the show’s finale.

A few months ago, the show announced that after eight years on screen, it would be coming to an end.

The final episode is set for this Friday and the show is opening a Pandora’s box of drama for the finale.

All things that begin must also end. Endings create new beginnings. Okungapheli kuyahlola,” tweeted Bomb Productions, creators of Isibaya.

With the death of Mapholoba, a wedding and the war continuing to wage between the Gatshenis and the Zungus, fans have been left to wonder how the iconic show will end this chapter.

Fans took to the TL to share their emotions ahead of the finale.

Here are some of the reactions:

When the show wrapped up production a few weeks ago, Bomb Productions took to Instagram with a pic of the show’s last slate and a message from the heart.

“Final slate of the day. Eight seasons of a beautiful and exciting journey of making Isibaya. We (the Isibaya & the Bomb team) are grateful to be in our viewers’ homes every night, to become part of their daily conversation.” 

