WATCH | Trevor Noah & Nomzamo Mbatha exchange personal 'coming to America' stories
SA comedian Trevor Noah and Coming 2 America star Nomzamo Mbatha sat down to exchange their personal journeys of relocating to America.
In an interview on The Daily Social Distancing Show, Trevor spoke about how proud he was of Nomzamo and all her success on Coming 2 America.
The pair then got to talking about the similarities in their personal “coming to America” experiences - from how they got their visas to the culture shock they experienced once they settled in.
“So for everyone watching who doesn't understand, this is how it works in most countries: If you want to come work in America, you can come in for the interview and then Americans can accept you for the job but then you have to go back to your country, so that Americans in your country can stamp your passport and put the visa in your passport so you can come back to the country, which is America, so that you can get the job,” Trevor explained.
The pair exchanged stories of how they both got “threats” at the immigration offices to be the very best in their respective fields. Trevor advised Nomzamo to enjoy seeing her dreams come to life, as he sang her praises for being authentic to who she is.
Nomzamo said she had plans to go into producing and planned to make more films.
Watch the full interview below:
Nomzamo stunned the world with her breakout role as Mirembe in the highly-anticipated Coming 2 America sequel that came years after the original Eddie Murphy film.
The film was released on Amazon Prime recently and Mzansi flipped when they saw both Nomzamo and Trevor shine in the film, cementing their Hollywood takeover. Trevor made an appearance in the sequel as an animated news anchor named Totatsi Bibiyana.
The Daily Social Distancing Show host also recently had Eddie as a guest on his show and took the opportunity to thank him for the gig. Eddie returned the sentiment and thanked the comedian for being part of his passion project.
“Thanks for doing it,” Eddie told Trevor after they had a giggle over the fact that “Bibiyana” sounds like something South Africans may say when they refer to the size of a man’s manhood.
Eddie then thanked Trevor for hosting him on his show and said he thinks he’s a “funny brother”.
“I appreciate you too and thank you for having me. Congratulations for all the success you’ve been having. You are really funny, brother,” Eddie said.
