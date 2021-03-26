Joyous Celebration celebrate 25th anniversary with new album
The year is off to a joyous start for popular SA gospel group Joyous Celebration.
Not only has the long-standing group recently sign with Universal Music Africa, but they are also dropping a new album on Friday...
