Beneath my sunshine attitude lies a worrywart
It’s said that the acid test of a strong person is the way she or he reacts to losing keys or luggage — the greater the negative reaction, the less evolved the person.
Admitting that I’m lesser evolved than my husband has taken a dollop of soul-searching, but it’s true...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.