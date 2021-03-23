Wanna know what it’s like to be reality show star? Ask Busiswa

Move over Kim K, there is a new reality show star in town.

Popular muso Busiswa has become the latest celeb to open up and give fans a glimpse into her life, securing her own reality show on BET, Her Majesty: Busiswa.

The 13-part series will follow the star as she creates banging hits, catches up with friends and takes over the SA entertainment industry.

But what goes into making a reality show star? We sat down with Busiswa ahead of the show’s premiere to pick her brain.

How do you go about getting your own reality show?

“I was approached by BET, who are working on a lot of local content, and they were looking for interesting people who have fascinating stories to tell. I think they thought I was interesting. It was a great opportunity to tell my own story and really connect with my fans.”