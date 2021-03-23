Wanna know what it’s like to be reality show star? Ask Busiswa
Move over Kim K, there is a new reality show star in town.
Popular muso Busiswa has become the latest celeb to open up and give fans a glimpse into her life, securing her own reality show on BET, Her Majesty: Busiswa.
The 13-part series will follow the star as she creates banging hits, catches up with friends and takes over the SA entertainment industry.
But what goes into making a reality show star? We sat down with Busiswa ahead of the show’s premiere to pick her brain.
How do you go about getting your own reality show?
“I was approached by BET, who are working on a lot of local content, and they were looking for interesting people who have fascinating stories to tell. I think they thought I was interesting. It was a great opportunity to tell my own story and really connect with my fans.”
What about cameras following you everywhere?
“It is very tricky. Sometimes I want to let my hair down and maybe say a few swear words, and you have to constantly remember everything you do and say is recorded, and it can get really awkward. But I am getting used to it.”
How much do you reveal?
“I let the producers and directors share what they feel is right in a way they see fit. I am trying to be as open and honest as possible, and the only time I hit the brakes is when it may compromise those I love. I am not trying to overexpose everyone in my life. I am just trying to be as authentic as possible”
Do you entertain or educate?
“I hope people who watch the show will understand the independence I have built for myself and how it has helped shape my career and relationships. If you think I am inspiring, understand there is work involved.”
When you feel overwhelmed? Can you switch it all off?
“Some days I am excited about it, and on other days I don’t feel like I am switched on enough for it. Overall, I am excited. It is an exciting time to be a young black female, to be able to share your story on a platform like BET.
“I’m a positive person and I wake up every day grateful that this is my life and I do what I love”.
