'We said rappers, not clowns' - Ambitiouz throws shade at iFani, fans aren't here for it
Record label Ambitiouz Entertainment had the TL in a mess on Wednesday when they threw shade at rapper iFani, calling him a “clown”.
All the mess started when Ambitiouz strolled onto the TL and asked which “dope artist” fans thought should “join the A-Team”.
Mention that dope artist you think should join the A-Team 😎 pic.twitter.com/S3hWdyhAoK— Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) March 17, 2021
There were hundreds of suggestions but one stood out: iFani.
The multi award-winning muso hasn't lit up the charts in several years but one fan thought he might hit the spotlight again if he joined the controversial label.
However, Ambitiouz's Twitter admin fired a shot at the Milli hitmaker.
“We said rappers not clowns,” it wrote.
Even normal twitizens caught strays, with one user being told the only way they could join Ambitiouz was via a stokvel group.
You can only join our stockvel group mntase.❤ https://t.co/tEoRWtRxsh— Ambitiouz Ent (@Ambitiouz_Ent) March 17, 2021
Fans were not here for the iFani shade and told Ambitiouz where to get off. The company shrugged off the backlash.
Ifana has more hits than 90% of your artists pic.twitter.com/ZklQnhcJDq— ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) March 17, 2021
Oh noo admin you didnt!!! Did you just say Ifani yi clown?!!! @iFani_Haymani iviolence pic.twitter.com/7nsnMmhowK— Mr.dipapa dikae? (@mrdipapadikae) March 17, 2021
ifani can kill Ambitious by just saying "hayi mani" pic.twitter.com/Rq4kdaXbbW— S'BUDA MALUDA ® (@Sibusiso_Maluda) March 17, 2021
