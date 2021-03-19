Leisure

'We said rappers, not clowns' - Ambitiouz throws shade at iFani, fans aren't here for it

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter 19 March 2021
Rapper iFani was the butt of Ambitiouz's joke.
Rapper iFani was the butt of Ambitiouz's joke.
Image: LAUREN MULLIGAN

Record label Ambitiouz Entertainment had the TL in a mess on Wednesday when they threw shade at rapper iFani, calling him a “clown”.

All the mess started when Ambitiouz strolled onto the TL and asked which “dope artist” fans thought should “join the A-Team”.

There were hundreds of suggestions but one stood out: iFani.

The multi award-winning muso hasn't lit up the charts in several years but one fan thought he might hit the spotlight again if he joined the controversial label.

However, Ambitiouz's Twitter admin fired a shot at the Milli hitmaker.

“We said rappers not clowns,” it wrote.

Even normal twitizens caught strays, with one user being told the only way they could join Ambitiouz was via a stokvel group.

Fans were not here for the iFani shade and told Ambitiouz where to get off. The company shrugged off the backlash.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Police officers accused of killing Mthokozisi Ntumba to remain in custody ahead ...
Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance

Most Read

X