Inaugural Chris Hani Film Festival to be held in Komani
In line with its vision to position the province as a widely recognised film destination, the Eastern Cape Film Festival will soon launch a wing dedicated to the Chris Hani District.
The inaugural Chris Hani Film Festival will be held in Komani on March 26-27...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.