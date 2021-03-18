Tribute at Savoy Theatre to showcase music and poetry of the Bay

Performing artists intend making their voices heard in the Sounds of Gqeberha tribute to the city’s musical legends at the Savoy Theatre on Saturday.



A jazzy, soulful mixture of music and poetry, Sounds of Gqeberha is being put on by Lathitha Productions in partnership with the G&S society...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.