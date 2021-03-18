Tribute at Savoy Theatre to showcase music and poetry of the Bay
Performing artists intend making their voices heard in the Sounds of Gqeberha tribute to the city’s musical legends at the Savoy Theatre on Saturday.
A jazzy, soulful mixture of music and poetry, Sounds of Gqeberha is being put on by Lathitha Productions in partnership with the G&S society...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.