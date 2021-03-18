Love etched in ink: Khanyi Mbau gets a tattoo of her bae

While they only made things Instagram official last month, actress Khanyi Mbau has wasted no time in showing her commitment to her businessman bae Kudzai Mushonga.

The pair gave fans serious #CoupleGoals when they confirmed their romance in February, following it up with snaps of a Valentine’s Day surprise consisting of 1,250 roses and Louis V goodies.

While rumours swirl that the couple could tie the knot soon, Khanyi has revealed she got a tattoo of Kudzai on her hip.

She debuted the tat on Instagram in a pic of herself next to a pool.