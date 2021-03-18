Lasizwe & co celebrate raising R1m for #FeesMustFall movement

SA took ownership of the campaign which was started during an Instagram Live between Lasizwe, Sibu Mabena, Takkies and King Aya.

They kicked off the campaign by depositing money out of their own pockets to motivate SA to donate R10 to the cause.

Earlier this week Lasizwe told TshisaLIVE they had reached out to institutions that have the knowledge and experience in distributing funds to students so they were not in over their heads as their involvement in such an initiative was new.

He said they wanted to ensure they act responsibly with the money SA has entrusted them with to give away ethically and with a tight timeline because students need to register as soon as possible.

The reality star said he’s proud of how SA came together for the students.

“This is not an ‘I’ initiative, it’s a ‘we’ initiative, a SA initiative because all the R10 [donations] have turned into something more because Mzansi came together and stepped up to help.”