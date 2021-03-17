Leisure

'Is my TV broken or is this a repeat?' — 'Skeem Saam' fans left fuming after glitch

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter 17 March 2021
A technical glitch saw a repeat of a 'Skeem Saam' episode.
A technical glitch saw a repeat of a 'Skeem Saam' episode.
Image: Supplied/ Skeem Saam

Skeem Saam fans were ready to show up at the SABC with pitchforks on Monday after a technical glitch saw a repeat of an episode from last week air.

Fans were ready to catch up on the latest drama in Turfloop when they were hit with a sudden case of “seen that before”.

Recognising the episode was the same as the one that aired on Friday, angry fans took to social media to vent their frustration.

The show's bosses took to social media to apologise for the error and claimed there had been a glitch at the broadcaster.

“We realise that SABC1 has been experiencing a technical glitch in tonight's episode of Skeem Saam. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the show said in a statement.

It also shared a link to the episode on streaming service Viu

Still, fans flooded the TL with messages and memes about the moemish.

While some were confused and angry, others joked that they had pulled a favour to watch the episode they had missed on Friday.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema & Ndlozi trial: Witnesses clarify 'assault' footage and burial entrance
Dizi Africa - International Women's Day

Most Read

X