'Is my TV broken or is this a repeat?' — 'Skeem Saam' fans left fuming after glitch

Skeem Saam fans were ready to show up at the SABC with pitchforks on Monday after a technical glitch saw a repeat of an episode from last week air.

Fans were ready to catch up on the latest drama in Turfloop when they were hit with a sudden case of “seen that before”.

Recognising the episode was the same as the one that aired on Friday, angry fans took to social media to vent their frustration.

The show's bosses took to social media to apologise for the error and claimed there had been a glitch at the broadcaster.

“We realise that SABC1 has been experiencing a technical glitch in tonight's episode of Skeem Saam. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the show said in a statement.

It also shared a link to the episode on streaming service Viu