AKA defends Kairo over King Goodwill Zwelithini condolences IG post

Rapper AKA has had to come to his daughter Kairo Forbes' defence after some tweeps felt it was “weird” that she — through her official Instagram account — sent out condolences to the family of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Kairo, whose Instagram account has more than a million followers, took to her TL to send a message of condolences to the family, friends and followers of the king, who died last week.

Kairo who is half Zulu thanks to her mom, DJ Zinhle's origins, posted an image of herself dressed in traditional regalia paying tribute to the king.

“Our nation has lost a king. Hamba kahle Silo samabandla (Rest in peace, protector of nations.) King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu,” read the caption of the picture.

Her father took a screenshot of the post and shared it on Twitter along with many others as they shared their tributes. However, Kairo's post caught some stray bullets on the TL, mostly because tweeps wondered if she even knew the late king.

While some tweeps made mention that it was AKA's mother, otherwise known as Glammy, who usually handled Kairo's Instagram account, others still made it clear that Kairo's tribute was “weird”.