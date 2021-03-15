LISTEN | Moonchild Sanelly gives the 411 on her new reality show & love life

Even more exciting news for Moonchild stans is that the star will be exploring her relationship with her girlfriend and sexuality.

Speaking about her girlfriend, the star opened up about how she doesn’t date SA musicians after rumours about her alleged relationships were circulating online.

“I don’t date SA musicians, period. The reason I am with my girlfriend is because she is the one person who sees me as a person and not a sex bomb to pop and feel like you've ticked a box and succeeded in your sex life,” she said.

The star also opened up about her journey to discovering her sexual identity, saying she really isn’t into labels.

“I love what I love and I don't question it because I don't have to listen to society to tell me what my feelings are. I don't have to question what society would question, I just live.

“I don't know when I came out. I just know that the first person I dated was a girl and that felt right,” she said.