‘A superb talent we will never forget’: Tributes pour in for ‘Tsha Tsha’ actress Noxolo Maqashalala
Tributes continue to pour in for the late actress Noxolo Maqashalala following her death at the weekend.
HeraldLIVE reported that Noxolo was found dead in her Honeydew home in Gauteng on Friday.
According to family friend Senyukele Zibobo, forensic personnel called to the scene suspected the 44-year-old had been dead for almost a week.
“I received a call from her brother informing me of her death. Someone went to drop off something at her place and realised there was something strange,” said Zibobo.
The cause of her death is yet to be established.
Oolice spokesperson Capt Balan Muthan said no immediate signs of foul play were discovered at the time of recovering her body.
“The police had to enter through a very small window. From our preliminary investigation, there was no foul play,” Muthan said.
Noxolo was famous for her character Viwe on SABC’s youth drama series Tsha Tsha. She also appeared on Generations, Intersexions and Rhythm City, among other local dramas.
Sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa said he was saddened by Noxolo’s death and the sector was “robbed at a time when there is so much tension and stress in the industry due to the economic collapse and already existing challenges within the industry”.
“She was a sterling performer who gave her best in every role she took on,” said Mthethwa.
MEDIA STATEMENT: “South Africa has lost two phenomenal thespians - Mr. Menzi Ngubane and Ms. Noxolo Maqashalala.” Min. @NathiMthethwaSA #MenziNgubane #NoxoloMaqashalala pic.twitter.com/nqeDkqtsqP— Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (@SportArtsCultur) March 14, 2021
On social media, many fans paid tribute to the actress, saying they will remember her for her “strong commanding voice and passion in your screen performances”.
Here is a snapshot of what was said:
Rest In Peace Queen Noxolo Maqashalala. I will always remember your strong commanding voice and passion in your screen performances on Tsha Tsha, Generations, Intersections and Rythm City.. Lala Ngoxolo sisi.. #RIPNoxoloMaqashalala pic.twitter.com/tSC3owpfFe— Khanyi Magubane (@Khanyi_Magubane) March 13, 2021
I think for me it's the fact that you were found a week later after you have died.. That is just too said maan 😭💔#RIPNoxoloMaqashalala pic.twitter.com/6cpG6TH46g— Buhle😍 (@Buhle_Nolls) March 13, 2021
This year keeps on getting worse. Rest In Peace to one of our favourite actress Noxolo Maqashalala🤍🕊#RIPNoxoloMaqashalala pic.twitter.com/N734FMNa7L— siyasamkela (@siyamtitshana) March 13, 2021
Noxee!!! Hayi maan Noxee man. Eish ✊🏾— Sisanda Henna (@SisandaHenna) March 14, 2021
Noxolo Maqashalala. Thank you.
You’re one of the best team mates I’ve ever played with. So kind, gentle, and giving
Ulale emandleni ✊🏾 #RIPNoxoloMaqashalala pic.twitter.com/vdH1h0gCwN
Condolences to the family of Noxolo Maqashalala . May your beautiful Soul Rest in perfect peace #RIPNoxoloMaqashalala pic.twitter.com/rB3Puq5jMb— Mr Smeg (@Michael_Bucwa) March 13, 2021
#RIPNoxoloMaqashalala— HAROLD (@_IamHarold) March 13, 2021
You kept me Glued to the TV on SUNDAY nights for Diamond City😭😭💔💔 RIP QUEEN💔🕯🕊 pic.twitter.com/zU4bS5d0GA
Yah neh it's sad💔#RIPNoxoloMaqashalala pic.twitter.com/ADmYs6Seii— tsumb!e🏳️🌈 (@shawty_tsumby) March 14, 2021
Please watch Diamond City on Netflix - She poured her heart out on that story line. A brilliant actor. 💔😭#RIPNoxoloMaqashalala pic.twitter.com/eUpW4OkznY— T.H.A.T.O (@T_Moshoeshoe) March 13, 2021
We are sad to hear of the passing of shining star, Noxee Maqashalala. A superb Talent we will never forget.— #SAFTAs (@SAFTAS1) March 13, 2021
Lala ngoxolo, Noxee. To us, you are #StillShining #RIPNoxoloMaqashalala pic.twitter.com/8kONv6DgJn
Our heartfelt condolences to Noxolo Maqashalala's family, friends and fans.— #GenerationsTheLegacy (@Gen_legacy) March 14, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. #RIPNoxoloMaqashalala pic.twitter.com/cYMnROEsEg
