‘A superb talent we will never forget’: Tributes pour in for ‘Tsha Tsha’ actress Noxolo Maqashalala

Tributes continue to pour in for the late actress Noxolo Maqashalala following her death at the weekend.

HeraldLIVE reported that Noxolo was found dead in her Honeydew home in Gauteng on Friday.

According to family friend Senyukele Zibobo, forensic personnel called to the scene suspected the 44-year-old had been dead for almost a week.

“I received a call from her brother informing me of her death. Someone went to drop off something at her place and realised there was something strange,” said Zibobo.

The cause of her death is yet to be established.

Oolice spokesperson Capt Balan Muthan said no immediate signs of foul play were discovered at the time of recovering her body.

“The police had to enter through a very small window. From our preliminary investigation, there was no foul play,” Muthan said.

Noxolo was famous for her character Viwe on SABC’s youth drama series Tsha Tsha. She also appeared on Generations, Intersexions and Rhythm City, among other local dramas.

Sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa said he was saddened by Noxolo’s death and the sector was “robbed at a time when there is so much tension and stress in the industry due to the economic collapse and already existing challenges within the industry”.

“She was a sterling performer who gave her best in every role she took on,” said Mthethwa.