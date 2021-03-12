Healthy eating meets fine dining at The Herald Cooking Masterclass
The much-anticipated Herald Cooking Masterclass series for 2021 kicks off on March 26 with a “Bowled Over: Health Edishion”.
The Herald Cooking Masterclass series has been successfully hosted since 2019 — creating a fun, interactive cooking experience for just about anyone who loves good food and wants to broaden their horizons in the kitchen...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.