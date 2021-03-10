Leisure

MacG starts campaign to get Trevor Noah on his show, and the streets are here for it

Kyle Zeeman Senior entertainment reporter 10 March 2021
Could Trevor Noah be sitting down with the chillers for a chat?
Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After interviewing some of the top talent SA has to offer on his popular podcast series, MacG and his team have their eye on the big prize: a chat with Trevor Noah.

They launched the #TrevorNoahAnswerMacG campaign this week, posting a picture of the star next to their request: “Dear Trevor, may you kindly bless us with an interview”.

Of course, Trevor was busy preparing to host the Grammys this weekend and was yet to respond to the request.

But he soon found himself on the local Twitter trends list, as 'Chillers' took up the challenge to share the message.

The reactions ranged from possible questions they should ask Trev, to whether MacG could “afford” an interview with The Daily Show star.

MacG was the toast of social media last week when his interview with muso Babes Wodumo went viral and sparked loads of reaction.

In the interview Babes spoke about drugs, celeb beefs, fame and dating in the industry. But it was her bae Mampintsha calling her several times during the interview to make sure she was where she said she was that had fans fuming.

They claimed Mampintsha has an “obsession” with Babes and hoped the couple will break up in the future.

