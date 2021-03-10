MacG starts campaign to get Trevor Noah on his show, and the streets are here for it
After interviewing some of the top talent SA has to offer on his popular podcast series, MacG and his team have their eye on the big prize: a chat with Trevor Noah.
They launched the #TrevorNoahAnswerMacG campaign this week, posting a picture of the star next to their request: “Dear Trevor, may you kindly bless us with an interview”.
#TrevorNoahAnswerMacG pic.twitter.com/DZh5lCmzcf— Podcast with MacG (@podcastwithmacg) March 8, 2021
Of course, Trevor was busy preparing to host the Grammys this weekend and was yet to respond to the request.
But he soon found himself on the local Twitter trends list, as 'Chillers' took up the challenge to share the message.
The reactions ranged from possible questions they should ask Trev, to whether MacG could “afford” an interview with The Daily Show star.
The first question he must answer on that interview is, why isn't he ridiculing Cyril the way he did to Zuma and Malema. NB I'm not defending anything, just curious. For now #TrevorNoahAnswerMacG— Ntemnandi😋 (@BathatheMajor_2) March 8, 2021
But do you have money? pic.twitter.com/TMUOOrPkdY— Trevor Noah's Hoodies (@NoahHoodies) March 8, 2021
Trevisto we know you have alot on your plate, prepping for the Grammys amongst other things... But please do the right thing!❤️ #TrevorNoahAnswerMacG— Zee (@ZeeEdna) March 8, 2021
@Trevornoah do the right thing @MacGUnleashed after this one plse invite @VusiThembekwayo would love to hear his take on many issues affecting youth in our country. Keep up the good work king @MacGUnleashed . pic.twitter.com/kExKqffqeY— ⏰CLOCK (@LLimzaz) March 8, 2021
Pretty please 🙏🏽#TrevorNoahAnswerMacG pic.twitter.com/Bm0oIEzIJ0— Nhlamulo (@dee_vuma) March 8, 2021
Trevor Noah is going to kill it.🤣 pic.twitter.com/6JTMJRnPFZ— Mmona Masibi 🇿🇦 (@mmonamasibi) March 8, 2021
#TrevorNoahAnswerMacG this strategy is great.— NjabuloSidwell (@SidwellNjabulo) March 8, 2021
Maybe he has an agent yaz pic.twitter.com/U55sfz0PIB
@Trevornoah Motrevana, Mtrevisto, ntwana ya Kasi. Do the things that will make the pots. Dont worry about the money dawg pic.twitter.com/ZbPmmNONOi— Armosso ❁ (@Armosso_SA) March 9, 2021
@Trevornoah Motrevana, Mtrevisto, ntwana ya Kasi. Do the things that will make the pots. Dont worry about the money dawg pic.twitter.com/ZbPmmNONOi— Armosso ❁ (@Armosso_SA) March 9, 2021
#TrevorNoahAnswerMacG I trust MacG trevor will definitely agree pic.twitter.com/byMV0tpPc8— JabulaniMacdonald⚡ (@Jabu_Macdonald) March 8, 2021
MacG was the toast of social media last week when his interview with muso Babes Wodumo went viral and sparked loads of reaction.
In the interview Babes spoke about drugs, celeb beefs, fame and dating in the industry. But it was her bae Mampintsha calling her several times during the interview to make sure she was where she said she was that had fans fuming.
They claimed Mampintsha has an “obsession” with Babes and hoped the couple will break up in the future.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.