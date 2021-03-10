Elsa Majimbo landed on Beyoncé’s website & her reaction was everything!

Kenyan-born comedian and social media sensation Elsa Majimbo landed on Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s website after the Queen B recognised her as one of the most powerful women in the world as part of her International Women’s Day celebrations.

Beyoncé named Elsa, Janet Mock, Bozoma Saint John, Laverne Cox, Thasunda Brown Duckett, Meghan Markle, Amina J Mohammed, Maxine Waters, Rosalind “Roz” Brewer, Stacey Abrams, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jane Fonda as #TheRuleBreakers.

On her website, Queen Bey applauded the women for creating their own way.

“For those who created their own way to tell their stories, found other avenues to get to the destinations and broke every rule in the process, We See You! We salute each and every one of you on this International Women’s Day.”

Amajimbos, which is the name Elsa’s SA fans gave themselves once she made herself at home in Mzansi, were in full-on celebration mood on International Women’s Day when Elsa got the shout-out from Queen Bey!

“It feels good to be Beyoncé’s favourite and put on her website. No-one look me in the eye. No-one is worthy,” Elsa said when she said posted the screengrab from Bey’s website.

Boity was among Elsa’s many fans who came to the TL to affirm that moghel was indeed a “gone girl” and Elsa replied, reiterating again how amazing it feels to be both Beyoncé and Rihanna’s fave!