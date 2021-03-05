Still time to enter competition exhibition

The extended submission deadline for the 2021 New Now Next competition exhibition is looming, with visual artists having just one week left to enter.

The competition, by Gqeberha art gallery Galerie Noko, Visual Arts Network of SA and The Community Activist Atelier, will see three winners walk away with cash prizes of between R5,000 and R30,000, among other benefits.

The competition aims to provide an alternative platform, cultural and artistic development opportunities as well as a showcase for exciting new talent in contemporary arts.

The submission deadline was extended from November to March 12.

Galerie Noko director Usen Obot said the project was open to all artists aged 18 to 35 and residing in SA.

“This is to provide a wider window of opportunity to artists who have been adversely affected by the current climate to participate.



“We believe that the offerings and benefits will be worth the wait,” Obot said.

Artists are required to submit between four and seven artworks for consideration.

The three winners will each receive a two-month fully funded artist residency at the Community Activist Atelier Residency in Port Elizabeth, mentoring and a three-person exhibition in 2021.

The Community Activist Atelier offers fully funded residency programmes that accommodate three artists-in-residence per year — one international, one national and one from the Eastern Cape.

It houses artists’ studios, a library and communication lounges, a recreational garden, a fully equipped modern kitchen and other facilities.

The first-prize winner will earn R30,000 in cash, second place wins R15,000 and the third prize is R5,000.

The cash prizes are for the procurement of art materials to further the winning artists’ careers.

“There were limited opportunities for emerging artists and with the Covid-19 pandemic it became worse, thus Galerie NOKO in association with VANSA and in partnership with the Community Activist Artelier is purposed to give a head start or to bolster the career of these artists,” Obot said.

The exhibition will open on March 16 and the artists’ development workshops will be held from March 22 to 26.

The New Now Next competition started in 2009 as a local project that provided platforms for exhibitions and workshops for emerging underserved artists from diverse backgrounds.

Obot said since inception the project had helped launch and facilitate processes for the development of the careers of 26 emerging artists in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Over the years, it has grown to a national competition

For more information, visit Galerie Noko on 109-111 Russell Road in Richmond Hill, call 041-582-2090 or e-mail info@galerienoko.com.

