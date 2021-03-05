Leisure

Love House presenting special show

Lamentations Concert aimed at boosting artists suffering from fallout of difficult year

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 05 March 2021

It’s been a year since creative artists could freely gather to do what they do best.

For many, the trauma of the past year’s events requires healing and that is why Gqeberha poet Lelethu Poeticsoul Mahambehlala hopes to reignite the industry with a special instalment of the Love House Experience...

