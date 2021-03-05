Love House presenting special show

Lamentations Concert aimed at boosting artists suffering from fallout of difficult year

PREMIUM

It’s been a year since creative artists could freely gather to do what they do best.



For many, the trauma of the past year’s events requires healing and that is why Gqeberha poet Lelethu Poeticsoul Mahambehlala hopes to reignite the industry with a special instalment of the Love House Experience...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.