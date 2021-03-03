MaMkhize joins Uzalo: 'I can't wait for SA to see my hidden talents'

Uzalo is looking to shake things up as it heads into its seventh season this week, casting reality TV star and wealthy businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize in a cameo role.

Shauwn is set to make her acting debut on the popular SABC1 soapie this Thursday.

MaMkhize will play the role of a mysterious, wealthy woman, with her eye on the coveted KwaMashu Kingdom Church.

Taking to social media, the star shared her excitement about the gig and said she couldn't wait to show off her “many hidden talents”.

“I am extremely excited for my guest appearance on Uzalo, what a fun experience it was to join the cast, I can't wait for everyone to see another side of my many hidden talents.” said MaMkhize.