WATCH | Prince Kaybee explains the reason behind new single with Nokwazi

It is without a doubt music producer Prince Kaybee is the master of hits, and with his much anticipated album set to drop in March, the award-winning DJ has lifted the lid behind his new single Ebabayo on which he features songstress Nokwazi Dlamini.

Predicting his new song will be the coolest dance single of the year, Kaybee took to social media to share a video in which he and Nokwazi speak in-depth about making the song.

In the video, Kaybee and Nokwazi explained what made them come together to collaborate on two songs for the music maestro’s upcoming album, 4th Republic.

“I always have ideas of vocalists who fit a specific sound. The energy that she [Nokwazi] brings to a song based on her past performances, I felt like this is the perfect song for her. We actually have two songs on the album,” Kaybee said.

Kaybee said the new song was him attempting to disturb the concept that DJs always come with hard-driven songs all the time.

“I wanted to put this one out as something different.”

Ecstatic that Kaybee chose to work with her, Nokwazi revealed how badly she wanted to work with the Gugulethu hitmaker.

“Guys, yoh, you don’t understand. I went to the studio because I really wanted to work with Prince Kaybee — who doesn’t?! So, it happened that one of my bosses said ‘no’and I referred Busiswa [you see my hands bring blessings to people, I am a lady luck] and then Busiswa recorded a song with Kaybee and TNS called Banomoya.