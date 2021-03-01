LISTEN | Musician Ricky Tyler opens up about his big break on the ‘Coming 2 America’ soundtrack

On the topic of his stage name Ricky Tyler, the star laughed about how he used a randomised name generator at the suggestion of a friend after playing around with other ideas.

“I went through the name Auxiliary Priest and that didn’t work. My nickname in school was Boko and when I chose it as my artist name, Boko Haram came out and wasn’t aligned with the right thing. My friend told me to use a name generator. You input your name and surname and it gives you an artist’s name. It’s the same thing Donald Glover did and got Childish Gambino. The name Ricky Tyler came up and I thought it had a nice ring to it,” he said.

The Thirty K’s hitmaker also opened up about facing the struggles of an up-and-come in the SA music industry. The star said for him, overcoming the obstacles is all about getting his name out there in whichever ways he can.

“It’s pretty much figuring out how to get on to the right platforms. People don’t really know you until they see enough of you and until you are on the platforms they enjoy. It is all about reach,” he said.