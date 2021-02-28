Personal journey reflected in Eon’s debut release

Westering singer acknowledges important role of his parents

Nearly two years since he shot to fame on The Voice SA, fans of Gqeberha singer Eon Le Roux can finally jam to his original music.



Le Roux releases his debut single Never in a Million on Friday, giving fans a glimpse of his personal life and what’s to come. ..

