Personal journey reflected in Eon’s debut release
Westering singer acknowledges important role of his parents
Nearly two years since he shot to fame on The Voice SA, fans of Gqeberha singer Eon Le Roux can finally jam to his original music.
Le Roux releases his debut single Never in a Million on Friday, giving fans a glimpse of his personal life and what’s to come. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.