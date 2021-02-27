Basetsana Kumalo pens heartfelt message on hubby Romeo’s birthday
"Doing this thing called life with you is a great joy."
Businesswoman and former Miss SA, Basetsana Kumalo has expressed how glad she is to still be doing this "life thing" with husband of 20 years, Romeo, who is the father to three of their children.
The media mogul shared these sentiments during her heartfelt birthday message to her hubby on Instagram, where she expressed that her life with Romeo brought her great joy.
She also coupled her post with a recent snap of Romeo, as she wished her smile keeper days of good health and contentment.
"Happy birthday Sthandwa sam’, Baba wezingane zam’,swidi lam’ lomkhohlane ... doing this thing called life with you is a great joy. May your days be long on earth, may good health be your daily portion, may you live a life of contentment.
"May the hand of God always be upon you. Ngiyagcwala ngawe Mpintsh’yam," she emotionally concluded her heartfelt message.
In December, Bassie shared a heartwarming tribute to her husband on Twitter, recalling the day she said "I do" to the love of her life.
In a lengthy thread, Basetsana posted a two-minute long video from their wedding, along with pictures leaving many tweeps wishing for the very same happy ending.
“From the day I met you, I knew I have met an incredible man, with a beautiful soul, a kind heart. I didn’t quite know what a gift you would be to my life journey, what deep and profound joy you would bring me, what lifelong memories we would go on and create.
“You never for a minute sought to change me but accepted me with all that I am. You have always propelled me to soar to greater heights, believed in my dreams, cheered me on and even laughed at some of my lame jokes. You held me up when life was unkind. I didn’t know one could be loved so deeply, intentionally, intensely and ever so beautifully.
Bassie also thanked her man for the wonderful children they both share. "Thank you for all that you are to me, our beautiful children, for the respect of our family, for all the times I don’t always say thank you, for providing for us as the head of our household.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.