Somizi on bullying: 'I am not bullable, I bully bullies'

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has taken a firm stand against bullying online and in real life.

Somgaga knows a thing or two about being bullied and has taken a stand against those who feel the need to bully and torment others.

Taking to Instagram with a video of a T-shirt with the words 'I am not bullable, I bully bullies' on it, the star encouraged others to take a stand.

“Stand up to bullies ... it's worse on these social media streets. And it doesn't only happen to celebrities ... it affects everyone,” Somizi said.

In the video, the star went on to explain the meaning behind the phrase on his T-shirt. He said he hopes to help victims of bullying with the new slogan.

“I woke up one day and I had this tag line; because I’ve realised that so many people are being bullied and I want to help them and empower them and I want them to know that bullies are actually cowards. Stand up for yourself and if you are being bullied — break the silence and talk about it. And I said for myself, I’m not bullable, I bully bullies,” he added.