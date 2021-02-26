Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie celebrate second wedding anniversary
Mzansi's favourite couple Hungani Ndlovu and his wife Stephanie Sandows are celebrating their second wedding anniversary and to honour their special day, the couple shared a YouTube video from their channel, The Ndlovu's Uncut, where they revealed how head over heels they still were about each other.
The couple, who tied the knot in February 2019 took to their channel and did a young Q&A where they revealed more about how and what made them fall in love with each other.
In their midweek motivation video, Stephanie took the chair first and answered Hungani's question about how she knew she loved him.
“I don't know, I just knew ... there wasn't a specific sign or something. I just knew.”
Stephanie went on to explain that love is not always butterflies and rainbows. “Love is work, it requires commitment and courage. Love is bliss — though we're celebrating our second year anniversary — it hasn't been without challenges ...
“But because we choose each other every single day even though we feel like giving up, we don't give up.”
Stephanie added that being intentional with the love you give only helps build the relationship.
“No matter what relationship you're in, whether it's romantic or friendship, if you think it's worth it, keep working at it and treat each other well. Be intentional with your love.”
The couple concluded their midweek motivation video with sentiments that “love is work” especially if both parties want things to work out.
The Scandal! actress also took to Instagram to share how excited she was to share marital bliss with her hubby.
After months of speculation, Stephanie and Hungani confirmed their nuptials in April last year by sharing a video from their special day on social media.
Since then, the couple have been opening up about their marriage. Speaking about marriage being the “most challenging yet rewarding thing”, Stephanie took to Instagram and revealed that it was a “culmination of extreme highs and painful lows”.
“The most frequently asked question I still get is, ‘so how’s married life?’ The generic answer is, ‘it’s great’, because if I were to get into it, really answer; I’d tell you how it can be the most challenging thing and the most rewarding, you can experience the happiest moments and saddest, the countless laughs and cries too.”
She said marriage is a “culmination of extreme highs and painful lows” but said she couldn’t imagine a better partner than Hungani.
