Eugene Mthethwa speaks out on what drove him to chain himself at Samro

Trompies' Eugene Mthethwa has detailed the reasons why he resorted to chaining himself at the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) building to demand his royalties payment.

This after a video of Eugene staging a protest regarding money he believes Samro owes him went viral on Friday.

In what was day two of his protest, Eugene explained to TshisaLIVE that he chained himself to a table inside Samro's building to get answers to his questions.

“I have tied myself in a chain as a symbol of how I feel Samro treats us - as its slaves, dogs who should eat crumbs falling from the master's table and prisoners of our own creative gifts, making us look like it is a curse to be an artist/composer.”

Mthethwa, who is a board member of Samro, alleged that the music rights organisation operates in a system that “robs” artists and composers of their duly earned royalties and rights to benefit the big capitalist monopolies, who are publishers.