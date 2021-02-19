Well-known actress claims millions as divorce proceedings from world-renowned DJ continue
The actress is claiming a house worth nothing less than R13m, R1,5m for furniture and R50k in monthly maintenance among other costs
A famous SA celebrity couple continue to battle it out in court more than a year after they announced their split.
More details surrounding claims amounting to millions of rand have been made public in court documents published on the Southern African Legal Institute’s website.
The estranged couple, a world-renowned DJ and a well-known actress, got engaged in 2010. They had a traditional wedding a year later and a white wedding in 2017.
In 2019 they confirmed, after months of speculation, that they are getting divorced.
The couple's road to divorce has not been smooth as they have gone back and forth trying to reach a settlement they were both happy with in terms of the sharing of assets as they dissolve their marriage.
The latest demands from the actress were made public after the court published the judgment on February 18 for an application brought forward by the DJ and heard in October last year.
Here is a list of things the actress intends to claim for herself:
- she wants be paid R50,000 a month for a period of five years from the date of the divorce, with such amount increasing at the rate of the consumer price index on the anniversary of the divorce annually;
- she wants all her medical, dental, hospital surgical, ophthalmic, orthodontic and prescribed pharmaceutical expenses to be taken care of for five years from the date of the divorce;
- she wants the DJ to transfer into her name, at no costs to herself, a residential dwelling of her choice having a value of no less than R13m;
- she wants the DJ to make available the sum of R1,5m to enable her to purchase household furniture; and
- she wants to retain the motor vehicle currently in her possession as her sole and exclusive property and wants the DJ buy her a new vehicle of her choice in the same category as her current vehicle on the fifth anniversary of the divorce.
The DJ brought an application to the court to ask that it save him “unnecessary” legal costs by having their “marriage in community of property” notion dismissed. The application also requested that the court uphold the civil marriage which they entered into, and that the antenuptial contract entered into between the parties be made valid and enforceable.
This after the actress instituted a Rule 43 application against the DJ in June 2020, wherein she claimed among other things that she needed a R4m contribution towards her legal costs based on her intention to appoint a forensic auditor to do a forensic investigation of the DJ’s offshore and local assets and to do a comprehensive investigation to determine the value of the “joint estate”.
The couple entered into a customary marriage in community of property on May 14 2011. On January 5 2017, they entered into a civil marriage and shortly before that — in 2016 — had concluded an antenuptial contract in terms whereof they excluded community of property, community of profit and loss and the accrual system.
The court ordered the DJ’s application be dismissed with costs.
