Pearl Thusi trends after tweep drags her into TL GBV debates, claims she 'supports perpetrators'
Even though actress Pearl Thusi has on many occasions spoken out against GBV, on Friday she landed on the Twitter trends list after some tweeps accused her of allegedly “siding with perpetrators”.
The actress, who is in Thailand, where she's apparently shooting as part of the cast of the upcoming Netflix's martial arts series, Wu Assassins, has been minding her own business and training in the art of Muay Thai.
However, back home the outspoken actress was dragged into the heated GBV debate on the TL.
It all began in the aftermath of DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik's reactions to the NPA's decision to dismiss the rape case against them.
Social media users slammed the DJ duo for “bullying” the alleged rape victim after their “victory”, while others rallied behind the alleged rape victim and others like her.
The whole saga, and particularly Euphonik's “arrogant” clap backs on Thursday, reminded tweeps of his past transgressions, including allegations of abuse levelled against him by ex-girlfriend and media personality, Bonang Matheba.
The pair made headlines in 2012 after Bonang claimed she had allegedly suffered both physical and mental abuse at the hands DJ Euphonik. She later dropped all charges against Euphonik and has since steered clear of TL conversations that involve him.
Remembering that Pearl apparently didn't show “support” to Bonang at the time, tweeps dug up an old video of Pearl and Linda Moeketsi “mocking” the Being Bonang star.
See some of the tweets below:
Pearl Thusi is always appearing somewhere when another woman was abused... She wanted to interview that comedian who raped Lerato Moloi, mocked Bonang who was abused by Euphonick.. Mocked her ka abuse and calling her hlanyo. I hope she never needs our support that 1.— Charity Letebele (@LetebeleCharity) February 18, 2021
Let's see the fuckery of Pearl Thusi.— Stan Account (@stan_siya) February 18, 2021
1. Never acknowledged light skin privelege
2. Hijacked brown skin girl
3. Bullied Bonang
4. Liked transphobic comments
5. Tweeted about her phone being missing on the day we found out Uyinene was raped and killed.
6. Defended Tall Ass mo
Apparently pearl thusi deleted all the tweets she made on the #muteRkelly campaign because dj fresh and euphonik are the R Kellys of Mzansi.. She's avoiding the #MuteDJFresh #muteeuphonik campaign pic.twitter.com/OMW4stEqGH— Alma (@MySoulMiAlma) February 19, 2021
However, many of Pearl's fans came to her defence, asking tweeps not to shift the spotlight to Pearl instead of dealing with the alleged abusers.
Even Ntsiki Mazwai came to Pearl's defence ... Check out some of the tweets below:
Is Pearl Thusi trend showing us that South Africans find it easier to drag a woman.... Than confront the source.... A man.— Ntsikizayiboni (@ntsikimazwai) February 19, 2021
What’s so funny with this malicious fake outrage NO ONE has came forward and said let’s “cancel “ Euphonik and Fresh but they are so quick to wanna CANCEL Pearl Thusi,WHY??? https://t.co/iLXtdh2gVZ— BHOVARESS 👸 (@RubuThulisa) February 19, 2021
Black Twitter's obsession with Pearl Thusi is unhealthy yoh.— Cosy Bada$$ (@MissCosyM) February 18, 2021
Heal guys.
You are a vile person. Unprovoked, you just decided to “remember”...— Buyel’embo 🇿🇦 (@DecoloniseZA) February 19, 2021
So what do you want people to do? You really are bitter towards Pearl Thusi. She lives in your head. Rest my love, heal coz Pearl is not the reason for your problems https://t.co/0M3S17Cwl0
Leave Pearl Thusi for a min, you’re losing focus guys. Euph*nic is still the problem here!!— 🌚 (@TheBlackElton) February 18, 2021
The reason we will never win against gbv is the irrational argument that some women bring to debates. The fact that women always try to find other women to blame & swear at... sparring the perpetrators. How did you even drag Pearl Thusi into this & expect us to jump on the wagon? pic.twitter.com/9SrJJSYpzp— Mchumane...uNozulu (@MissSteelo) February 19, 2021
